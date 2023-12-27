Dilwar Khan appointed FDA director

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Dilwar Khan was appointed as director Estate Management-I of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and he took charge of his office on Wednesday.

A spokesman said that the director Estate Management-I held an introductory meeting with his subordinate officials and officers and directed them to improve their performance for bringing good name to the department.