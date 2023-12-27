Open Menu

Dilwar Khan Appointed FDA Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Dilwar Khan appointed FDA director

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Dilwar Khan was appointed as director Estate Management-I of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and he took charge of his office on Wednesday.

A spokesman said that the director Estate Management-I held an introductory meeting with his subordinate officials and officers and directed them to improve their performance for bringing good name to the department.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah- ..

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

1 hour ago
 Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elect ..

Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

3 hours ago
 Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response t ..

Boxing Day Test: Pakistan stand firm in response to Australia's 318 runs

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted re ..

Pak Vs Aus Test: Pakistani pacers make unwanted record

4 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release f ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi detained soon after release from Adiala jail         ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2023

9 hours ago
 UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coor ..

UN names outgoing Dutch minister humanitarian coordinator for Gaza

17 hours ago
 Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership ..

Celtic down Dundee to extend Scottish Premiership lead

17 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

Bilawal Bhutto’s nomination papers accepted

18 hours ago
 Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

Israel strikes Gaza as UN voices grave concern

18 hours ago
 Suspect involved in double murder case of two brot ..

Suspect involved in double murder case of two brothers arrested

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan