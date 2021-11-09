DIMCTC expresses concern over increased trend of tobacco among youth

District Implementation and Monitoring Committee for Tobacco Control (DIMCTC) Tuesday expressed concern over increased use of tobacco among youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :District Implementation and Monitoring Committee for Tobacco Control (DIMCTC) Tuesday expressed concern over increased use of tobacco among youth.

While chairing a committee meeting held here, Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Gul Bano said that pragmatic measures were being taken to curb open sale of cigarettes and snuff and end drug abuse among youth.

It was decided in the meeting that parks and public places would be made smoke free and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Representatives of Information Department, Police, education, Health, Social Welfare and Traders' union attended the meeting.