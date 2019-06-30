Din Group ready to invest $70 mln in Allama Iqbal Industrial City project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Din Group of Industries was ready to invest 70 million Dollars in Allama Iqbal Industrial City established by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) near M-3 Motorway.

In this connection, Din Group of Industries also inked an agreement with the FIEDMC to install its unit in Allama Iqbal City.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Din Group of Industrial was a leading company in industrial sector which would establish its unit in Allama Iqbal Industry City over 125 acres of land.

He said that Din Group had expressed its willingness to invest 70 million dollars in Allama Iqbal Industrial City project in which a Special Economic Zone and industrialists and investors were giving priority to it for investment.

He said the government had also announced to give special remission on income tax as well as import of machinery in Priority Special Economic Zone.

Therefore, the international investors are taking keen interest to invest Special Economic Zone and their investment will not only promote trade and business activities but would also provide job opportunities to millions of people in industrial sector, he added.

Chief Executive Officer Din Group of Industries SM Tanveer said that Allama Iqbal Industrial City was an ideal for investment as it was a Priority Special Economic Zone where maximum facilities were available as compared to other industrial cities.

He said that Din Group of Industries would invest $70 million in Allama Iqbal Industrial City which would play its active role in promoting business activities in the area in addition to increase in national exports.

Chief Operating Officer FIEDMC Amir Saleemi and others were also present during agreement signing ceremony.