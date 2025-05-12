DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) In connection with International Nurses Day, a special ceremony was held at Dinar Cancer Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan to recognize and pay tribute to the invaluable services of nurses and nursing students.

The event was organized under the aegis of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission at the hospital’s auditorium which was attended by a large number of nursing professionals and students.

Instructor at the Government Nursing College Ms. Shehnaz was the chief guest of the event wherein the nurses from Dinar Cancer Hospital as well as students from the Government Nursing Institute participated enthusiastically.

During the ceremony, the speakers highlighted the compassion, patience, and dedication required in the nursing profession.

They emphasized that nurses play a vital role in patient care — not only by administering medications but also by offering emotional support, encouragement, and hope that no medicine can provide.

Director of Dinar Cancer Hospital Dr Nabeela Javed addressed the gathering and praised the dedication of nursing staff.

She remarked, “Some professions are more than just careers — they are missions. Medicine is one such mission, and nursing holds a central place within it.”

She further acknowledged that nurses serve as critical links between patients and doctors, ensuring effective communication and care.

The event concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to nurses serving at Dinar Cancer Hospital in recognition of their selfless contributions to patient welfare.