DINAR Cancer Hospital Launches Month-long Awareness Campaign For Cancer
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The DINAR Cancer Hospital, operating under the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, has launched a series of activities to mark October as the global Breast Cancer awareness month here on Wednesday.
The opening ceremony was held at the hospital premises.
Addressing the event, hospital officials highlighted the global significance of October in raising awareness about breast cancer, its prevention, early detection, and treatment.
Dinar Cancer Hospital Director Dr Nabeela Javed shared details of the planned activities, including a free breast cancer clinic scheduled from October 21 to 31. During this period, women will be able to undergo free mammography screenings under the supervision of female medical staff.
Dr Nabeela stressed that breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide, affecting millions annually. She pointed out that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, making it the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.
In Pakistan, the situation is alarming, with around 90,000 women being diagnosed every year and more than 40,000 losing their lives to the disease. Most cases are detected at advanced stages due to a lack of awareness and limited access to screening facilities.
She urged community leaders, religious scholars, media, and social and political figures of Dera Ismail Khan and adjoining areas to play their role in spreading awareness and supporting the hospital’s ongoing efforts against cancer.
She emphasized that Dinar Cancer Hospital, fully equipped under the Atomic Energy Commission, is available locally to provide timely diagnosis and treatment, significantly increasing the chances of recovery.
The awareness campaign will continue throughout October, with a focus on encouraging early screening and breaking the stigma around breast cancer discussions.
