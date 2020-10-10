Dinar Cancer Hospital marks breast cancer awareness month

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) ::Dinar Cancer Hospital Dera Saturday marked the October 2020 as breast cancer awareness month with providing adequate support in diagnosing as well as curing the high-risked woman disease.

Director Dinar Cancer Hospital Dr. Muhammad Iqbal said that services of breast-cancer diagnose were on at the hospital.

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal said that it is need of the hour to create awareness and fight against breast cancer is a big task to defeat this disease.