UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dinar Cancer Hospital Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Dinar Cancer Hospital marks breast cancer awareness month

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) ::Dinar Cancer Hospital Dera Saturday marked the October 2020 as breast cancer awareness month with providing adequate support in diagnosing as well as curing the high-risked woman disease.

Director Dinar Cancer Hospital Dr. Muhammad Iqbal said that services of breast-cancer diagnose were on at the hospital.

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal said that it is need of the hour to create awareness and fight against breast cancer is a big task to defeat this disease.

Related Topics

October Women 2020 Breast Cancer Cancer

Recent Stories

All water filtration plants to be made functional ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Novichok 'Purely Wes ..

5 minutes ago

FDA removes encroachments from old railway line, h ..

5 minutes ago

ADC-I Larkana presides EPI Committee's meeting

5 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament to Review Japarov Cabinet Picks, ..

5 minutes ago

3 confirmed, 482 suspected dengue cases reported i ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.