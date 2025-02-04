Open Menu

Dinar Hospital Observes World Cancer Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Dinar hospital observes world cancer day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Dinar Cancer Hospital marked World Cancer Day with a function here on Tuesday

The event organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission was attended by the administrators of the public health school, nursing college, professors, and students of medicine.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of the Dinar cancer hospital Dr Nabeela Javed underlined the need for making collective efforts to raise awareness about cancer, its prevention and treatment.

She said that spreading information about this deadly disease was not only the responsibility of medical professionals but of every individual in society.

Dr. Nabeela Javed further praised the global efforts being made in the fight against cancer and noted that dedicating this day to cancer awareness was part of these ongoing efforts.

She also informed the attendees about the facilities available at Dinar Cancer Hospital.

She stated that awareness about cancer and its treatment should not be limited to a single day but should be spread whenever and wherever possible.

Other speakers also described the fight against cancer as a collective responsibility and added that every individual must contribute to this cause.

Recent Stories

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyol ..

Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO

22 minutes ago
 International Day of Human Fraternity key to foste ..

International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..

52 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in sh ..

TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therm ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project

1 hour ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘ ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..

4 hours ago
 When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Ara ..

When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?

4 hours ago
 Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to ma ..

Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of de ..

Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan