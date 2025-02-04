Dinar hospital observes world cancer day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Dinar Cancer Hospital marked World Cancer Day with a function here on Tuesday

The event organized under the auspices of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission was attended by the administrators of the public health school, nursing college, professors, and students of medicine.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of the Dinar cancer hospital Dr Nabeela Javed underlined the need for making collective efforts to raise awareness about cancer, its prevention and treatment.

She said that spreading information about this deadly disease was not only the responsibility of medical professionals but of every individual in society.

Dr. Nabeela Javed further praised the global efforts being made in the fight against cancer and noted that dedicating this day to cancer awareness was part of these ongoing efforts.

She also informed the attendees about the facilities available at Dinar Cancer Hospital.

She stated that awareness about cancer and its treatment should not be limited to a single day but should be spread whenever and wherever possible.

Other speakers also described the fight against cancer as a collective responsibility and added that every individual must contribute to this cause.