DINAR Hospital Organizes Event To Create Awareness About Breast Cancer

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 05:40 PM

DINAR Hospital organizes event to create awareness about breast cancer

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A ceremony was organized here at DINAR hospital on Thursday wherein Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Aamir Afaq was the special guest. The event was also attended by well-known businessman Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, the doctors, students and paramedical staff of Gomal Medical College and DINAR hospital.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner said that breast cancer was a life-threatening disease, but it could be cured with timely diagnosis and treatment. The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of DINAR Cancer Hospital, especially the Director of Dinar Hospital, Dr. Nabila Javed for awareness initiatives about breast cancer.

Addressing the event, Director of DINAR Hospital Dr. Nabila Javed said that women should examine their breasts by themselves and in case of any change, the nearest doctor should be consulted.

She told the participants that a free medical camp was being organized from October 21 to 31 at DINAR Cancer Hospital, Draban Road from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m for the diagnosis of breast cancer.

In the ceremony, Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq distributed shields to the well-known businessman Kafeel Ahmad Nizami and other participants on behalf of DINAR Cancer Hospital.

An awareness walk was also organized at the end of the ceremony.

