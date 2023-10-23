DINAR hospital starts free examination camp for breast cancer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Atomic Energy Commission Hospital (DINAR) has started a free examination camp for breast cancer screening here on Monday.

The free camp would continue from October 23 to 31 wherein the women could avail free check-up facility from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, said a press release issued here.

Talking to the media on this occasion, DINAR Hospital Director Dr. Nabila Javed has underlined the need to create awareness among women and girls about breast cancer.

She said since the month of October was observed as breast cancer awareness month across the world, it had been decided to continue the free breast clinic at Dinar Hospital from October 23 to October 31 every year.

She stressed the need to educate women and girls about health-related issues and raise awareness among them about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of breast cancer on a constant basis for its complete eradication.

She suggested that the women should self-examine their breasts, if there is a minor lump or any change, contact our hospital immediately.

Dr Nabila Javed said a change in breast size or shape, changes in breast skin colour, wrinkles or pits in the skin of the breast, extraction of other materials from there, and swelling in the armpit or groin were symptoms of cancer.

She informed that if the disease was diagnosed in the initial stage, the rate of recovery as a result of treatment is ninety-eight per cent. She said that the largest number of cancer patients in DINAR Hospital were women who were suffering from breast cancer.

Moreover, she informed, that breast cancer also affects men besides women and the rate of its patients is two percent in the country.

Dr. Nabila said DINAR hospital was among 19 cancer hospitals working across the country under the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

“We are providing free cancer treatment to patients of all types, ages and stages,” she added.

She mentioned that breast cancer commonly affects women of over 40 years but now it’s also affecting younger women.

APP/akt