Open Menu

Dining Hall Added In TNF-Akhuwat Boarding School To Accommodate 300 Students

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Dining hall added in TNF-Akhuwat Boarding School to accommodate 300 students

A new and state-of-the-art dining hall has been added in the TNF-Akhuwat Boarding School Abbaspur with the courtesy of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) for accommodation of more than 300 students at a time

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A new and state-of-the-art dining hall has been added in the TNF-Akhuwat Boarding School Abbaspur with the courtesy of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) for accommodation of more than 300 students at a time.

Sheikh Mukhtar Ahmad of ABL formally inaugurated the dining hall by unveiling the memorial plaque while Tasneem Noorani Chairman The Noorani Foundation (TNF), Retired Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and President ABL Naeem Mukhtar were also present during this function.

Speaking on the occasion, Tasneem Noorani appreciated the generosity and cooperation of local philanthropists to provide much-needed financial help to the quality education institutions dedicated to promote the real spirit of Pakistan among deprived but talented students from all over the country.

He said that 350 students were enrolled in TNF-Akhuwat Boarding School and they hailed from all federating units of the country. “This school is actually a mini-Pakistan”, he said and added that the passed-out students of this institution would actually promote the concept of Pakistan in addition to forging unity and brotherhood among the different provinces.

He said that the students were not only offered new high-value subjects but its focus was also on their character building and grooming of their personality.

He said that he intended to establish such quality schools in each district of the country to transform Quaid’s vision into reality by inculcating the spirit of unity, faith and discipline among these students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Education Chamber Allied Bank Limited Commerce All From Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

SBP suspends authorization of 5 Exchange Companies ..

SBP suspends authorization of 5 Exchange Companies of ‘B’ category

1 minute ago
 WB's S.Asia Practice Manager for Energy meets with ..

WB's S.Asia Practice Manager for Energy meets with Fawad Hasan

1 minute ago
 KP Caretaker Cabinet approves soft loans for youth ..

KP Caretaker Cabinet approves soft loans for youth, SMEs

1 minute ago
 FWMC BoD approves annual budget of Rs 4,593 mln fo ..

FWMC BoD approves annual budget of Rs 4,593 mln for 2023-24

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Minister of Federal Education and Profes ..

Caretaker Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sind ..

1 minute ago
 SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promot ..

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promote cooperation, takes part in I ..

1 hour ago
Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, perfo ..

Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, performance of department

1 hour ago
 Govt striving to provide equal educational opportu ..

Govt striving to provide equal educational opportunities to females: Mushaal Mul ..

1 hour ago
 PTA, SECP sign MoU to promote mutual cooperation

PTA, SECP sign MoU to promote mutual cooperation

1 hour ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosqu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosques in social development, impa ..

1 hour ago
 Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for ..

Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for people of Drosh

1 hour ago
 LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 3 ..

LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 34th day of anti-power theft ca ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan