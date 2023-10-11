Dining hall added in TNF-Akhuwat Boarding School to accommodate 300 students

A new and state-of-the-art dining hall has been added in the TNF-Akhuwat Boarding School Abbaspur with the courtesy of Allied Bank Limited (ABL) for accommodation of more than 300 students at a time

Sheikh Mukhtar Ahmad of ABL formally inaugurated the dining hall by unveiling the memorial plaque while Tasneem Noorani Chairman The Noorani Foundation (TNF), Retired Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and President ABL Naeem Mukhtar were also present during this function.

Speaking on the occasion, Tasneem Noorani appreciated the generosity and cooperation of local philanthropists to provide much-needed financial help to the quality education institutions dedicated to promote the real spirit of Pakistan among deprived but talented students from all over the country.

He said that 350 students were enrolled in TNF-Akhuwat Boarding School and they hailed from all federating units of the country. “This school is actually a mini-Pakistan”, he said and added that the passed-out students of this institution would actually promote the concept of Pakistan in addition to forging unity and brotherhood among the different provinces.

He said that the students were not only offered new high-value subjects but its focus was also on their character building and grooming of their personality.

He said that he intended to establish such quality schools in each district of the country to transform Quaid’s vision into reality by inculcating the spirit of unity, faith and discipline among these students.