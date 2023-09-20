Dinner held in honor of IIUI Rector & President

A dinner was hosted by Chairman Pak-Saudi Business Forum Aslam Khokhar and CEO of Centaurus and Chairman Builders Association, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in honour of Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Samina Malik and President IIUI Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A dinner was hosted by Chairman Pak-Saudi Business Forum Aslam Khokhar and CEO of Centaurus and Chairman Builders Association, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in honour of Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Samina Malik and President IIUI Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

It was also attended by prominent figures of the business community and other walks of life.

Both Aslam Khokhar and Sardar Yasir Ilyas as well as other leading personalities of the business community, hailed the recent reforms implemented in the university adding that the impact has been reflected in recent improvement made by the university in rankings due to the leadership of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi. They said that the university has become an ideal hub of learning for national and international students.

On the occasion of lunch, the IIUI Rector and President IIUI discussed liaison and opportunities for bilateral cooperation for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

In her remarks, IIUI Rector said that IIUI has emerged as a leading educational institution in the previous three years.

She said she has always been a staunch supporter of merit and rules and the leadership of the university through various linkages will be eager to find more opportunities for exposure broadening for the students.

IIUI President also apprised of the vision of the university adding that the focus will be on producing the skilled youth well equipped with advanced requirements of the era. He also discussed the initiatives of digitization, ODL, and academic excellence.

On the sidelines of the dinner, the IIUI President also met with the Chairman Senate Defense Committee, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed who appreciated the vision of the Saudi Government, especially, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

He said the revolution is now evident in IIUI as well and it is on the way of progress in the tenure of Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.