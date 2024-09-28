Dinner held in honour of Governor KP, diplomates attended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Dignitaries from Pakistan, diplomates of different countries and representatives of international social organizations attended the dinner organized in honour of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad.

During his address, Governor Kundi presented a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Pakistan, emphasizing the peaceful nature of its residents.

He highlighted the province’s ongoing struggles against elements that threaten peace and development, urging the international community to assist in addressing the grievances and promoting the development of the people of KP.

Governor Kundi stressed the abundant opportunities for investment and tourism in the province, expressing the government’s commitment to providing all possible facilities to both domestic and foreign investors.

He condemned the recent attack on foreign diplomats in Swat, labelling such incidents as conspiracies that undermine the overall progress and security of the province and the country.

The Governor announced plans to invite foreign diplomats to the Governor's House soon, reaffirming his commitment to promoting the province’s soft image.

The event also featured speeches from Habib Malik Orakzai, Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Hamid Asghar Khan, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Awards were presented for outstanding performance in human rights, and attendees, including ambassadors from France, Japan, Sri Lanka, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, Portugal, Canada, and Australia, engaged in discussions about the security situation in KP and other matters of mutual interest.