Dinner hosted in honor of DC Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :A dinner was hosted in honor of newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habiullah Arif, SP Operation Rahim Hussain Yousafzai and the outgoing DC Muhammad Abid Khan at Police Lines, Mardan.

The function was attended by senior officials of the police and the district administration including Commissioner Mardan region Muntazir Khan,DIG Sher Akbar and DPO Dr Zahidullah.

Addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner and DIG lauded services of both officers, saying the newly appointed DC would hopefully carry forward development and welfare-oriented initiatives which had been started by his predecessor.

Shields were also presented to both the deputy commissioners amid standing ovation from the participants.