Dinner reception for Media fraternity held at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :President , International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Hamoud Alotaibi Friday hosted a dinner reception for media fraternity at Faisal Masjid campus.

The participants included anchor persons, editors, article writers and veteran media persons.

They agreed that youth was the real power to bring positive change in the society and educational institutions must focus on producing skilled graduates.

The participants suggested to provide best guidance and education to youth as they had potential to change the fate of nation.

The president IIUI said that promotion of education must be the top priority of the government, urging the Muslim world to focus to producing skilled youth equipped with knowledge of modern market trends.

"If a nation has a well-educated & nurtured youth, nothing can bar it to achieve the destination of prosperity and success" he added.

The IIUI president called for the meaningful role of educational institutions urging them to be relevant to the needs of the society.

Talking about the university's new approach and initiatives, Dr. Hathal said he was proud to serve the university that had a unique distinction across the Muslim world.

He apprised of the varsity's new strategic plan, recent reforms and its academic and infrastructural achievements.

He said at the varsity leadership had achieved the millstones of digitization and initiatives for online and open distance learning had been launched.

The IIUI president said the university had completed a comprehensive project of Campus Management System as well as in the academic excellence, IIUI has been put on the right track as it is shining in all the leading ranking across the globe.

Talking about the infrastructural development, he briefed the university has just inaugurated two academic blocks while construction work was in process on the library building and medical block.

About age of information and social media, he said there was dire need to guide youth to handle these forums in positive manner.

He said the students were well updated now a days therefore new and modern teaching techniques were prerequisites for the academic excellence.

The IIUI President said he had directed all the faculties to have comprehensive deliberation on preparing curriculum according to the contemporary needs that would be implanted to have the constructive results.

Dr. Hathal also spoke on the recent three years' new journey of the university success.

He said a united team effort had addressed number of challenges and joint efforts were bringing desired results.

He the country's youth had the potential to rise and the university was focusing on making them an exquisite asset for the society.

He also thanked the journalist fraternity for continuous support.

He said the gathering in the dinner marked the pursuit of the university's vision to work closely with media to disseminate its objectives of quality education.

Senior journalists hailed services of Dr. Hathal, his vision and IIUI's role in the society.

They specially mentioned the vision of Excellency crown prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman.

They said his vision for the growth and stability was paying results to the region and this approach should be followed by rest of the Muslim countries.