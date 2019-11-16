UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIO Arrested Over Corruption Charges In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:09 PM

DIO arrested over corruption charges in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment has arrested District Industry Officer (DIO) over corruption charges and misusing of authority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment has arrested District Industry Officer (DIO) over corruption charges and misusing of authority.

ACE authorities on Saturday said that complainant Abdul Hameed resident of Bhakhar said in his application to Regional Director ACE that District Industry Officer Wasim Arshed has taken an amount Rs.

26,000 for releasing NOC for setting up a business unit. On the direction of regional director ACE the assistant director Asghar Ali Gujjar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Rana Muhammad Akhtar conducted raid at the office and arrested the accused Wasim Arshed along with bribe money.

Related Topics

Corruption Business Noc Money Industry

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif submits affidavit before LHC, says ..

22 minutes ago

Three booked for power theft in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Over Rs 52 million cost incurred on security for A ..

1 hour ago

Food authority discards 3000 kgs dry tea

2 minutes ago

Woman falls from roof top dies in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Another Joint Russia-Turkey Patrol Starts Operatin ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.