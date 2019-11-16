DIO arrested over corruption charges in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment has arrested District Industry Officer (DIO) over corruption charges and misusing of authority

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 )

ACE authorities on Saturday said that complainant Abdul Hameed resident of Bhakhar said in his application to Regional Director ACE that District Industry Officer Wasim Arshed has taken an amount Rs.

26,000 for releasing NOC for setting up a business unit. On the direction of regional director ACE the assistant director Asghar Ali Gujjar under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Rana Muhammad Akhtar conducted raid at the office and arrested the accused Wasim Arshed along with bribe money.