DIO For Resolving Issues Of Working Journalists On Priority Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:33 PM

The Director Information Shaheed Benazir Abad Shafiq Hussain Memon Monday said that all efforts were being taken for resolving problems faced by journalists working in small and big cities of the division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Director Information Shaheed Benazir Abad Shafiq Hussain Memon Monday said that all efforts were being taken for resolving problems faced by journalists working in small and big cities of the division.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after visiting National Press Club Nawabshah.

Among others Information officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Photo grapher Afaaq Ahmed Shaikh, President National Press club Manzoor Ali Bhugio, Abdul Salam Afridi, Danish watoo, and other journalists were present, said a handout.

Speaking on the occasion Director Information said that journalists perform their duty with a sense of responsibility aiming to raise voice about problems faced by masses while we act as a bridge between Media and administration.

He said that every possible support was being extended to the journalists regarding performing their professional duty smoothly.

He said that in order to release funds to National Press Club Nawabshah a letter would be written, while President National Press club have been advised to get a registered press club so that required funds could easily be transferred.

He asked Media representatives to disseminate information about the steps taken for the uplift of people and problems to be pointed out which are being faced by the people so that they could be resolved instantly.

Earlier on the occasion President National Press Club Manzoor Bughio presented Sindhi traditional gifts Ajrak to distinguished guests. He also briefed the issues of the National Press Club in detail.

