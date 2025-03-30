Diocese Of Hyderabad Church Of Pakistan Extends Greetings On Eid-ul-fitr
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 11:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Catholic leader and Deputy Moderator of the Diocese of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan Bishop Kalim John and office manager Ashlay Farooque have extended their warm greetings to the people of the city on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to a press release issued on Sunday, addressing a ceremony they said that Church of Pakistan was serving humanity across the country without any discrimination.
Extending Eid greetings they said that we should respect our religions as every religion has emphasized upon harmony, cohesion, love and tolerance.
They said that in Pakistan every religion have freedom to act according to their religious norms and values asit was also described in constitution of the Islamic republic of Pakistan.
