Diocese of Hyderabad disapproves nationalization of Edward College Peshawar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Diocese of Hyderabad (Church of Pakistan) has disapproved the nationalization of Edward College Peshawar, which is currently under administration of the church, by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The priests Danial Fayyaz, Naseer Jan, Saleem Iqbal, Eric Ateeq and others while addressing a token protest demanded that the college should be immediately returned to the church administration.

The Bishop Kaleem John said a large number of schools and colleges under administration of the churches had been imparting quality education to the children without any discrimination.