Diocese Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The platinum jubilee Celebrations of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese would be marked with full passion and zeal at St. Mary's academy Lalazar, Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Archbishop Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese Dr. Joseph Arshad has announced to celebrate the 75th anniversary the whole year around, said a statement issued here.

The opening of the Jubilee year would begin with Eucharistic celebration which will be presided over by Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis (Apostolic Nuncio in Pakistan) and con-celebrated by Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad and all the priests of the Diocese.

The verse chosen for the jubilee year is taken from the Gospel of St. John "I came so that they might have life and have it more abundantly (John 10:10)".

The main theme of the Jubilee Year is "Evangelization, Service and Witness". During the year, various activities and programs would be held in the diocese to strengthen the faith and spiritual awakening of the faithful.

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad said God has bestowed innumerable blessings upon the diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi over the years.

At present, there were 24 parishes which comprise 216,500 catholic faithful. There were a total of 40 priests, 9 brothers, about 100 religious sisters from different congregations serving the diocese and about 100 full time and part time catechists who were actively engaged in spreading the Good news.

There were about 64 Educational institutions with their continued service to the nation and about 28 Charitable and social institutions and organizations that were serving the poor and needy people of the society.

He said the Jubilee year was certainly a year of giving thanks to Almighty God and remembering all the people who devoted their lives to spread the Gospel on the footsteps of the Apostles, sowing the seed of Christian faith in the diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi.

