UrduPoint.com

Diocese Platinum Jubilee Celebrations On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Diocese Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The platinum jubilee Celebrations of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese would be marked with full passion and zeal at St. Mary's academy Lalazar, Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Archbishop Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese Dr. Joseph Arshad has announced to celebrate the 75th anniversary the whole year around, said a statement issued here.

The opening of the Jubilee year would begin with Eucharistic celebration which will be presided over by Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis (Apostolic Nuncio in Pakistan) and con-celebrated by Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad and all the priests of the Diocese.

The verse chosen for the jubilee year is taken from the Gospel of St. John "I came so that they might have life and have it more abundantly (John 10:10)".

The main theme of the Jubilee Year is "Evangelization, Service and Witness". During the year, various activities and programs would be held in the diocese to strengthen the faith and spiritual awakening of the faithful.

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad said God has bestowed innumerable blessings upon the diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi over the years.

At present, there were 24 parishes which comprise 216,500 catholic faithful. There were a total of 40 priests, 9 brothers, about 100 religious sisters from different congregations serving the diocese and about 100 full time and part time catechists who were actively engaged in spreading the Good news.

There were about 64 Educational institutions with their continued service to the nation and about 28 Charitable and social institutions and organizations that were serving the poor and needy people of the society.

He said the Jubilee year was certainly a year of giving thanks to Almighty God and remembering all the people who devoted their lives to spread the Gospel on the footsteps of the Apostles, sowing the seed of Christian faith in the diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Rawalpindi Mary God Christian All From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

58 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

1 hour ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

3 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.