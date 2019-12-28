Dip in mercury increases demand of traditional winter delights

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Dip in mercury due to the recent cold wave gripping most parts of the country at the end of chilly December has increased the demand of the traditional local winter delights available at different food outlets of Federal capital.

December is the month when the temperatures drops significantly, compelling majority of the food lovers to consume popular winter delights like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, Kashmiri Tea, Samosas, Pakoras, fried fish and dry fruits etc.

A number of stalls carrying these delights at various markets including Melody Market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Abpara Market and F-10 Markaz are attracting a number of customers.

Sobia Saad, a housewife at a famous fish point, said "Fish is the most selling item of winter season which help reduce impact of cold wave on health by keeping us warm".

Talking to APP, she said, from December till the month of February, they all like to have fish barbeque parties or go for enjoying fried fish, however, my children prefer to eat finger fish.

Ali Akbar, another buyer at the stall of Gajar ka Halwa, said, "I cannot resist buying when I see Gajar Ka Halwa at a famous sweet shop at Karachi Company while going to home from my office".

"Gajar Ka halwa is mostly liked seasonal delight in my family and I use to buy this almost twice a week as it is difficult to prepare it at home owing to the low gas pressure", he said.

Murad Khan, a shopkeeper at a famous chicken corn shop at G-9 Markaz said, winter was the perfect time to earn handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trade mark.

He said our most of the customers are youngsters especially students living in hostels who roam around the place with their friends in evening time and visit us to enjoy the soup.

The health experts are also of the view that soup, fish, dry fruits and other such items must be consumed by the citizens as a preventive measure to save them from cold weather.

Especially, children are the most sufferers of influenza, pneumonia and other diseases with decrease in temperature and it is essential to include such food items in their regular eating habits.

