Diphtheria cases continue to surge; 92 percent of patients not received vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The number of diphtheria cases continue to surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as total number of patients of this rare and serious infection has reached to 544 with 30 deaths.

In November last, the number of patients in the province was around 387 with 26 deaths, but has now swelled to more than 500 cases.

According to Health experts, main reason behind outbreak of vaccine preventable disease is low vacation during Covid-19 pandemic besides hesitance from parents in completing pentavalent vaccine that protects children from five life-threatening diseases including Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DPT), Hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenza.

“Vaccine hesitancy, especially about Pentavalent, is observed among parents because of its reaction in the shape of fever and swelling,” they added.

“Around 92 percent of cases in total of 544 are found to be those who have not received vaccination,” disclosed Director EPI, Dr. Asghar Khan.

While 86% of the cases are around five years of age or above, linking connection with time period of COVID-19 lock downs that affected routine activities besides vaccination of children, Dr. Asghar told APP.

About measures to contain spread of disease which is communicable, Director EPI said active case search is conducted and where ever a cases is reported, DHO notifies Outbreak investigation and response team in the concerned UC.

“Local practitioners and school teachers are oriented on timely sharing of cases details.

Awareness sessions are conducted in the community where people are sensitised about the importance of routine immunization and isolation of cases from healthy family members/class fellows,” Dr. Asghar added.

Last but not the least, case response vaccination is also conducted in the concerned community, he went on to say.

Its merit a mention here that the paediatric ward of KP’s largest hospital, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), is overcrowded with children infected with Diphtheria, a vaccine-preventable fatal infectious disease that is caused by the toxin-producing

bacteria, Corynebacterium diphtheria.

Director EPI also informed that the second phase of the Big Catch-Up’ programme will be launched in the province from December 23, next with a focus on immunization of children with zero doses or those who have not completed the vaccination course.

The Big Catch-up’ programme is jointly launched by WHO, GAVI, UNICEF and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to lift vaccination levels among children to at least pre-COVID 19 levels.

In the first phase of the Big Catch-up programme launched in October 2024, around 124,000 children with zero doses or those who have not completed immunization have been covered in eight districts of KP, Dr Asghar added.

Dr. Asghar said administration of a booster dose of diphtheria to children above the age of five is also under consideration to protect minors from this disease.