Diploma engineers seek service structure

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Under the auspices of Pakistan Diploma Engineers Federation, diploma engineers of several departments continue their sit-in on 38 consecutive day, demanding technical allowance and service structure.

Hilal Khan, the president of Pakistan Diploma Engineers Federation South Punjab chapter led the protest and sit-in.

diploma engineers from several departments including Irrigation, Public Health, Highways, Local Government, Building and TMA participated in the sit-in. delivering his speech, Mr. Khan said that diploma engineers had status of backbone in national economy.

He said that diploma engineers wanted provision of technical allowance and service structure.

He said that earlier, the Punjab government had provided technical allowance to SDOs in 2019, adding that diploma engineers wanted to get this allowance.