UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diploma Engineers Seek Service Structure

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:22 PM

Diploma engineers seek service structure

Under the auspices of Pakistan Diploma Engineers Federation, diploma engineers of several departments continue their sit-in on 38 consecutive day, demanding technical allowance and service structure

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Under the auspices of Pakistan Diploma Engineers Federation, diploma engineers of several departments continue their sit-in on 38 consecutive day, demanding technical allowance and service structure.

Hilal Khan, the president of Pakistan Diploma Engineers Federation South Punjab chapter led the protest and sit-in.

diploma engineers from several departments including Irrigation, Public Health, Highways, Local Government, Building and TMA participated in the sit-in. delivering his speech, Mr. Khan said that diploma engineers had status of backbone in national economy.

He said that diploma engineers wanted provision of technical allowance and service structure.

He said that earlier, the Punjab government had provided technical allowance to SDOs in 2019, adding that diploma engineers wanted to get this allowance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Government Of Punjab Punjab 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Qalandars’ penultimate ball win keeps battle for ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Australia Rises to 112 ..

4 minutes ago

US Pavilion Construction at Expo 2020 inaugurated

26 minutes ago

Thailand Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringi ..

4 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in U.S. tops 1,000

4 minutes ago

Airforce jet crashes near Shakarparian

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.