- Home
- Pakistan
- Diplomatic Business Club marks Int’l Day of Diplomats; celebrates global unity, peace-building
Diplomatic Business Club Marks Int’l Day Of Diplomats; Celebrates Global Unity, Peace-building
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Diplomatic Business Club has celebrated the 8th Annual International Day of Diplomats in the Federal capital, gathering diplomats from around the world to honor their dedication to fostering global unity and cooperation.
With the theme ‘Diplomats – Defuse Crises and Shape Peace,’ the event highlighted the vital role of diplomacy in maintaining international stability.
Diplomatic Business Club Chairman Muhammad Umar Shah and Secretary General Ali Vazir warmly received guests and presented bouquets to the foreign diplomats. The event was graced by a diverse array of foreign dignitaries, including Mohamed Thoha, High Commissioner of Maldives; Dr. István GRAFJÓDI, Dy Head of Mission, Hungary; Nasser Al Sulaimani, Dy Ambassador of Oman, Abdulraheem Hasan, Dy Head of Mission, Jordan; Soita Khwatenge, Minister Counselor, Kenya; along with diplomats from France, Kyrgyz Republic, Iran, and Honorary Consuls from Morocco and Tunisia, as well as representative from the UN World food Program.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Minister of State who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, Fahd Haroon informed that the role of diplomacy is evolving in the era of digital media and technology. “Digital media platforms offer new avenues for dialogue and engagement allowing us to reach broader audiences, and foster greater understanding amongst diverse groups”, he stated.
He expressed his openness to support the business community and academic sectors, providing access to data vital for research and development. Haroon also expressed his hope that under Muhammad Umar Shah’s leadership, the Diplomatic Business Club would continue organizing impactful events in Islamabad to support Pakistan’s economic progress.
The Guest of Honor, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, spoke passionately on the role of diplomats in shaping international relations.
He highlighted Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts, which contributed to the liberation of North African nations from colonial rule.
Senator Syed also emphasized Pakistan’s strategic partnerships with regional allies, including Oman, which indirectly facilitated in paving the way for CPEC’s development by selling of Gwadar to Pakistan in 1958.
The keynote was delivered by Tariq Khan Jadoon, Vice President of FPCCI, who praised the Diplomatic Business Club for its dedication in promoting Pakistan’s prosperity and economic growth through diplomatic and business initiatives.
Advisor to the President of FPCCI, Afshan Malik extended a warm welcome, ensuring the diplomats a hospitable and enriching experience in Pakistan.
Ali Vazir opened the event, emphasizing the significance of International Day of Diplomats, marking the third consecutive year the Diplomatic Business Club has celebrated this day in Pakistan. He also shared the Diplomatic Business Club’s accomplishments, including organizing 22 events and managing over 300 others. He announced upcoming Single Country B2B Exhibitions by the Club in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, Hungary, Romania, and Poland in early 2025.
The vote of thanks was delivered by Ishtiaq Baig, Patron of the Diplomatic Business Club and Honorary Consul General of Morocco. He expressed deep appreciation to Chief Guest Fahd Haroon, Senator Mushahid Hussain, Nasir M. Qureshi (President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce), and all attendees. Baig also highlighted the success of Pakistan-Morocco trade relations, reaching $800 million in the past year.
The evening concluded with the presentation of mementoes to all foreign diplomats serving in Islamabad, symbolizing appreciation for their dedicated service. A delightful dinner featuring Pakistani and continental dishes offered a perfect setting for cultural exchange and camaraderie.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India’s tactics can’t change Kashmir's disputed status: Lone7 minutes ago
-
Five injured as passenger bus overturns in DI Khan7 minutes ago
-
Emerson University Multan conducts 4th selection board7 minutes ago
-
October 27 Blackest Day in Kashmir’s history: Ahsan Iqbal7 minutes ago
-
India starts state terrorism against Kashmiris since Oct 27, 1947: Qaiser7 minutes ago
-
Quetta Admin to shift dairy farms from urban areas to outskirts7 minutes ago
-
FIA Gujranwala zone releases performance report on actions against human traffickers, crime suspects17 minutes ago
-
PHA develops Mughal-inspired gardens in city17 minutes ago
-
Solidarity with Kashmiris on black day of Kashmir in Larkana17 minutes ago
-
KP Govt takes tangible steps for prisoners’ welfare17 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 223 kg drugs in eight operations17 minutes ago
-
Photo-exhibition held in Tank to mark Kashmir Black Day17 minutes ago