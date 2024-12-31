Diplomatic, Consular missions play role in promoting economic, cultural ties: Iranian CG

The Diplomatic Forum for Social Economic Foundation has organized a ceremony of the 8th Diplomatic and Foreign Investment Award-2024 here at a local hotel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Diplomatic Forum for Social Economic Foundation has organized a ceremony of the 8th Diplomatic and Foreign Investment Award-2024 here at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General of Iran and the Dean of Consular Corps in Karachi, Hassan Nourian stated that the diplomatic & consular missions play a crucial role in promoting socio-economic progress by fostering international cooperation, facilitating trade and investment, and enhancing the country's global image.

He appreciated the effort of the Consulate Generals based in Karachi for providing consular services to their respective citizens and to the Pakistani applicants, and offering visa facilitation and market information to the business community.

He also assured, on behalf of the Karachi Consular corps, his commitment for the enhancement of the cultural, commercial & consular relations with Pakistan and utilization of all of the capabilities to play a vital role in creating a conducive environment for economic growth, attracting investment and enhancing international cooperation.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah while speaking at the Diplomatic Forum for the Socio-Economic Foundation as the chief guest, said that he was impressed by the remarkable efforts of the Diplomatic Community in Karachi. He also mentioned the several constructive steps taken by the Sindh government to build confidence among local and foreign investors. He stated that to implement better investment policies.

Murad Shah mentioned that the "Doing Business Reform Strategy" served as the national road-map for improving Pakistan’s investment climate and the strategy encompassed a comprehensive set of reform actions at both the Federal and provincial levels.

He invited foreign investors through their diplomats to consider investing in Pakistan and Sindh, which he described as highly attractive and safe destinations for various types of investment.