Open Menu

Diplomatic, Consular Missions Play Role In Promoting Economic, Cultural Ties: Iranian CG

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Diplomatic, Consular missions play role in promoting economic, cultural ties: Iranian CG

The Diplomatic Forum for Social Economic Foundation has organized a ceremony of the 8th Diplomatic and Foreign Investment Award-2024 here at a local hotel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Diplomatic Forum for Social Economic Foundation has organized a ceremony of the 8th Diplomatic and Foreign Investment Award-2024 here at a local hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General of Iran and the Dean of Consular Corps in Karachi, Hassan Nourian stated that the diplomatic & consular missions play a crucial role in promoting socio-economic progress by fostering international cooperation, facilitating trade and investment, and enhancing the country's global image.

He appreciated the effort of the Consulate Generals based in Karachi for providing consular services to their respective citizens and to the Pakistani applicants, and offering visa facilitation and market information to the business community.

He also assured, on behalf of the Karachi Consular corps, his commitment for the enhancement of the cultural, commercial & consular relations with Pakistan and utilization of all of the capabilities to play a vital role in creating a conducive environment for economic growth, attracting investment and enhancing international cooperation.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah while speaking at the Diplomatic Forum for the Socio-Economic Foundation as the chief guest, said that he was impressed by the remarkable efforts of the Diplomatic Community in Karachi. He also mentioned the several constructive steps taken by the Sindh government to build confidence among local and foreign investors. He stated that to implement better investment policies.

Murad Shah mentioned that the "Doing Business Reform Strategy" served as the national road-map for improving Pakistan’s investment climate and the strategy encompassed a comprehensive set of reform actions at both the Federal and provincial levels.

He invited foreign investors through their diplomats to consider investing in Pakistan and Sindh, which he described as highly attractive and safe destinations for various types of investment.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Business Iran Hotel Progress Visa Murad Ali Shah Market All Government

Recent Stories

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, a ..

Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..

3 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahra ..

Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8

15 minutes ago
 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to ze ..

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv

7 minutes ago
 OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effecti ..

OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1

7 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year

15 minutes ago
 SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence

4 minutes ago
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to t ..

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals

4 minutes ago
 Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surg ..

Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber

30 minutes ago
 4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones ..

4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered

5 minutes ago
 Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Divisio ..

Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..

5 minutes ago
 Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful s ..

Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German ..

Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan