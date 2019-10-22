UrduPoint.com
Diplomatic Corps' LoC Visit Right Decision To Expose India: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:44 PM

Diplomatic corps' LoC visit right decision to expose India: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday has termed visit of diplomatic corps to Line of Control as Pakistan's right decision to expose real face of the Indian government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday has termed visit of diplomatic corps to Line of Control as Pakistan's right decision to expose real face of the Indian government.The minister has urged international community to take notice of Indian false allegations against Pakistan.

India is facing humiliation everywhere due to its bogus narrative, he added.FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government is making lame excuses to protect its reputation from massive criticism.The statement of the foreign minister came after Pakistan took the entire diplomatic corps for a tour to restive Line of Control (LoC) to inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling on last Saturday night and Sunday.Invitations were extended to heads of missions of all embassies in Islamabad to visit Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the LoC and observe the ground situation.

The Foreign Office had also extended an invitation to India's Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to prove the claim of Indian army's chief of hitting camps inside Pakistan, however, no official from the Indian High Commission arrived to visit the LoC.Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal further affirmed that India has not provided any information about locations of alleged launch pads which it had claimed of destroying inside Pakistan.Indian forces had used mortars and artillery to intentionally target civilians in these sectors, which resulted in the martyrdom of five civilians and one Pakistan Army soldier.The sources said Pakistan did not want a war with India, but if war were imposed, Pakistan would fight it in the same way it did on Feb 27.

