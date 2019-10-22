UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diplomatic Corps Taken To LoC To Ascertain India's False Accusations Against Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 01:16 PM

Diplomatic corps taken to LoC to ascertain India's false accusations against Pakistan

Pakistan on Tuesday has invited the entire diplomatic corps to visit the restive Line of Control (LoC) and inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling on last Saturday night and Sunday

NEELUM VALLEY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Pakistan on Tuesday has invited the entire diplomatic corps to visit the restive Line of Control (LoC) and inspect the areas hit by Indian shelling on last Saturday night and Sunday.According to diplomatic sources, invitations have been extended to heads of missions of all embassies in Islamabad to visit Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the LoC and observe the ground situation.The Foreign Office had also extended an invitation to India's Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to prove the claim of Indian army's chief of hitting camps inside Pakistan, however, no official from the Indian High Commission arrived to visit the LoC situation.Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal further affirmed that India has not provided any information about locations of alleged launch pads which it had claimed of destroying inside Pakistan.He revealed that the FO had been waiting for a response from Indian High Commission, and remained silent when it was asked to visit the LoC to verify to accusations against Pakistan.

A day earlier, ISPR DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had invited the Indian High Commission to visit the LoC.Indian forces had used mortars and artillery to intentionally target civilians in these sectors, which resulted in the martyrdom of five civilians and one Pakistan Army soldier.The sources said Pakistan did not want a war with India, but if war were imposed, Pakistan would fight it in the same way it did on Feb 27.Nine soldiers of the Indian army were killed and many others injured when Pakistan Army troops "effectively responded" to the latest Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting civilians, in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the Line of Control, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Islamabad Foreign Office Army ISPR Visit Same Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zarari shifted to hospital

7 minutes ago

People can't be left at mercy of armed insurgents: ..

5 minutes ago

Indian High Commission lacks moral courage, can't ..

5 minutes ago

NAB says Nawaz Sharif's condtion "Under Control"

39 minutes ago

Fall of a royal consort and the Thai king's assert ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's emperor completes enthronement in ancient ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.