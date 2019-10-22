UrduPoint.com
Diplomatic Corps Visits LoC To Witness Firsthand Fallacy Of Indian Claims

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:22 PM

Pakistan on Tuesday taken the diplomatic corps and media to the Line of Control (LoC), including Azad Kashmir's Jura town to witness firsthand the fallacy of the Indian claims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday taken the diplomatic corps and media to the Line of Control (LoC), including Azad Kashmir's Jura town to witness firsthand the fallacy of the Indian claims.

The diplomatic corps personally witnessed the destruction of life and property resulting from the recent Indian ceasefire violations, including use of heavy artillery, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement issued here, adding that they also visited the injured in the hospital in Muzaffarabad. The Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad were also invited but did not show up, the statement added.

After the baseless and fallacious statement of the Indian Army Chief alleging that recent Indian ceasefire violations were targeting 'launch pads/terrorist camps' on the Pakistani side of the LoC, Pakistan requested the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to share details, including longitudes and latitudes of the alleged location to back the Indian allegations, the statement said, adding that no response had been received so far from India.

Pakistan arranged the visit of the diplomatic corps along with local and foreign media to the site of recent Indian ceasefire violations which resulted in martyrdom of five innocent civilians on the Pakistani side of Line of Control (LoC) and injuries to six others.� The irresponsible allegations of the Indian Army Chief and the lack of response from India when asked to back its hollow assertions with details of the alleged "launch pads/ camps" not only expose the lies and deceit being employed as state policy and Indian aggressive posture which is a growing threat to regional peace and stability, the FO statement said.

It said the visit further exposed the Indian falsehood to the international community and the desperate attempts being resorted by India to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in IOJ&K.

"Pakistan does not harbor any aggressive designs but our armed forces and people remain ready to defend the country against any acts of aggression," the statement said.

