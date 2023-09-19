(@Abdulla99267510)

The relationship between the two nations hit a new low when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, of involvement in Nijjar's murder.

New Dehli: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2023) New Delhi and Ottawa's diplomatic tension escalated further on Tuesday following the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India retaliated by expelling a Canadian diplomat, sparking international concern.

Nijjar, designated a "terrorist" by India in July 2020 due to his support for Khalistan, was fatally shot outside a Sikh temple in June.

India's foreign ministry summoned the Canadian high commissioner in New Delhi to inform them of the expulsion, citing concerns about Canadian diplomats interfering in India's internal affairs and engaging in anti-India activities. The diplomat was given five days to leave India.

Trudeau discussed the Indian government's alleged involvement with his allies, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US President Joe Biden, according to CBC news.

In response, Canada also expelled India's top intelligence agent in the country, Pavan Kumar Rai, head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), operating from the Indian High Commission in Canada.

Trudeau addressed the Canadian Parliament, stating that Canada was actively investigating credible allegations linking Indian government agents to Nijjar's murder and urged India to cooperate in resolving the matter. Modi, on the other hand, expressed strong concerns about recent Sikh demonstrations in Canada advocating for an independent Khalistan.

Canada, home to a significant Sikh population, with around 770,000 Sikhs reported in the 2021 census, has been at the center of these tensions.

India has vehemently denied any involvement in violence and dismissed the allegations as absurd and motivated. They called on Canada to take legal action against anti-India elements operating within its borders and accused Canada of sheltering Khalistani terrorists and extremists.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia have expressed concerns about the situation, with calls for Canada's investigation to proceed and for those responsible to be brought to justice. They are closely monitoring developments in this ongoing dispute.