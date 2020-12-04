Diplomatic delegation visit Takht Bahi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A six-member delegation of foreign diplomats from European countries Friday visited historical remains of Takht Bahi in Mardan.

The diplomatic delegation from Canada, Belgium visited ruins and were briefed about historic Gandhara remains.

Archeology Director Abdul Samad gave a briefing on the historical significance of archeology .

The delegation was informed that Takht-e-Bahi runis was Listed in world heritage list and considered one of most well-structured Buddhist monasteries.

The visiting delegation took keen interest in historical sites and said that Pakistan is a very beautiful country.

They said that Takht-e-Bahi archaeological site is really a perfect place for those who love history, antiquity and archaeology.

They said the foreigners should visit this archeological site and thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for preserving these monuments in good shape and providing facilities to foreign tourists.

Archaeology Director Abdul Samad said the government was making all out efforts and utilizing available resources to preserve and protect the rich archaeological heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.