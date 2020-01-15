UrduPoint.com
Diplomatic Dinner In Honour Of Five Ambassadors Leaving Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 11:44 PM

Diplomatic dinner in honour of five ambassadors leaving Pakistan

Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada hosted farewell dinner in honour of outgoing ambassadors of Italy, Brazil, Maldives, Turkmenistan and the UN after completing their tenure

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada hosted farewell dinner in honour of outgoing ambassadors of Italy, Brazil, Maldives, Turkmenistan and the UN after completing their tenure.On the occasion , host Ali Alizada said that it is difficult to bid farewell to colleagues and friends going to leave Pakistan but this is life of the diplomats.

I wish all robust health and success in future endeavors. Ambassador of Italy, Stefano Pontecorvo remain engaged with Pakistani on twitter profusely.Holding a number of cultural and culinary events in Islamabad and around the country, the ambassador and his wife made hundreds of friends in Pakistan because of their benign and hospitable nature.

He twitted that he will be back to Pakistan.Ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem had eventful tenure in Pakistan. He had been Secretary General of SAARC and there he achieved many milestones. During his tenure in Pakistan the military leadership visited Maldives many times and strengthened military cooperation between two countries.The Brazilian ambassador Claudio Lins Raja added boost to political and trade relation between Pakistan and Brazil.

He also contributed greatly towards cementing bilateral relations in other fields.Ambassador of Turkmenistan Aladjan Movlamov remained long time in Pakistan and was dean of diplomatic corps.

