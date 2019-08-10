UrduPoint.com
Diplomatic Efforts Being Made To Resolve Kashmir Issue As Per UN Charter: Maleeha Lodhi

Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:21 PM

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday said step by step diplomacy was being put in place to address the long standing issue of Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Kashmir issue should be resolved as per charter of the United Nations, and that the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination was part of that charter.

Commenting on the recent visit of Foreign Minister of Pakistan, she said Shah Mehmood Qureshi had made a successful visit to China and discussed the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Maleeha Lodhi said the minister also met the Council member and presented Pakistan's narrative on the status of Kashmir issue.

India had committed violations of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, besides sabotaging peace efforts made by Pakistan for the regional peace, she added.

In reply to a question, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN said international media was vibrant and focusing on this emerging issue of Kashmir.

As per the UN charter and clauses, India could not amend the status of Kashmir, she said.

Maleeha added that Kashmir was a disputed territory between Pakistan and India, and the issue should be resolved according to the UN resolution and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

To a question, she said the western media and general public had criticized India for gross violations of the human rights in Kashmir and changing its status. No country could change the status of Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

