Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service In Shambles: Cafeterias Sealed, Upgrades Ordered
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service, a lifeline for citizens visiting embassies for visas, has come under fire for its appalling conditions.
The cafeterias, meant to serve visitors, were riddled with unhygienic practices, and substandard items were being openly sold.
Visitors complained of broken washrooms, foul odors, garbage piles, and even stables in the vicinity.
Some waiting rooms shockingly had iron beds instead of proper seating.
“The washrooms are completely unusable. There’s a terrible stench everywhere, and the waiting areas look like abandoned storerooms,” a frustrated visa applicant told APP.
Abdul Rehman, another visitor complained about overpriced, substandard food: “The cafeterias are a rip-off. They sell stale snacks at exorbitant prices, and there’s no regard for hygiene.”
Adding to the chaos, garbage piles and even stables were found in the area, creating an environment unfit for the thousands of citizens who rely on the service daily.
“This is supposed to be the Federal capital, yet these conditions are worse than those in rural areas,” remarked Sana a disappointed traveler.
Following visitors' complaints, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted a surprise visit on Tuesday and found the service in a deplorable state.
Taking immediate action, Chairman Randhawa sealed both cafeterias on the spot and directed the Islamabad Food Authority to test the quality of food items.
Legal proceedings against the cafeteria owners have also been initiated.
“This is unacceptable. Citizens deserve better facilities,” Randhawa said while talking to media.
He has demanded an upgrade plan for the shuttle service within three weeks, emphasizing the need to transform the space into a clean, modern facility.
Currently operated under the CDA’s supervision following instructions from the Interior Minister, the service runs 10 electric buses daily to facilitate citizens.
The minister had stressed the importance of ensuring high-quality services for those seeking visas.
The CDA Chairman assured citizens that the area would soon be upgraded with top-notch facilities. “We are committed to providing the best services to the people,” he said.
CDA officials, including members of the DMA, were present during the inspection.
Recent Stories
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service in shambles: cafeterias sealed, upgrades ordered2 minutes ago
-
FATA integration with KP: A new dawn for prosperity for tribal people12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three wanted criminals12 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in China earthquake12 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari expresses sorrow over loss of lives in earthquake in China’s Xizang reg ..12 minutes ago
-
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz14 minutes ago
-
Rural Women artisans to showcase work at 16th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
KP Law minister reiterates improving life standard of his people22 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on filthy conditions at Diplomatic Enclave Shuttle Service32 minutes ago
-
Action taken against 251,378 vehicles in 202432 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies crackdown on alms-seekers, 03 arrested42 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to celebrate achievements, partnerships in various fields42 minutes ago