Diplomatic Missions In Islamabad Briefed On Situation In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Diplomatic missions in Islamabad briefed on situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Acting Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi Friday briefed the representatives of the diplomatic missions in Islamabad on the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The acting foreign secretary highlighted the egregious human rights violations in the IIOJK and India's illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. He emphasized that durable peace in South Asia remained contingent upon the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He called upon the international community to urge India to stop human rights violations in the IIOJK; reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019; and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions so that the Kashmiris could realize their inalienable right to self-determination.

The foreign secretary's briefing was part of Pakistan's regular diplomatic outreach to keep the international community apprised of the developments relating to the IIOJK and the region.

