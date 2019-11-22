Diplomatic representatives of 18 countries visits SSU headquarters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :A delegation comprising Consul Generals and diplomatic representatives of 18 countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Korea, USA, Srilanka, Iran, China, Italy, France, Russia, Great Britain, Turkey, Thailand, Indonesia, Morocco, Afghanistan and Germany visited various sections of the Special Security Unit Headquarters.

DIG PS&ESD Maqsood Ahmed briefed them about the functioning of various departments of SSU and informed about the measures adopted to setup country's first Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team, said a statement on Friday.

He also informed about the advance professional training being provided to commandos and issuance of ISO certificate by United Kingdom Accreditation System (UKAS) Britain on maintaining international standard in the field of performing counter terrorism operations and provision of foolproof security services to vital installations, national and foreign dignitaries.

Commandant SSU Ghulam Murtaza Tabassam briefed the foreign delegates on special arrangements on mega events and security threats.

The delegation also witnessed the mock exercise conducted by the commandos of Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T) rushing from the SSU Headquarters to the spot where hostile situation is created by the terrorists.

The delegation appreciated the operational preparedness of SSU and was impressed with the measures being adopted to improve professional capabilities of SSU Commandos aimed to fightterrorism and ensure foolproof security.