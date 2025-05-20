Diplomatic Team To Strengthen Global Representation: Musadik Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Masood Malik on Tuesday said that the government was committed to present Pakistan's stance on global platforms.
While talking to a private news channel, he said that a dedicated diplomatic team was formed to represent Pakistan globally on the ongoing conflict.
A highly effective team has been put together, consisting of individuals includes former foreign ministers and ambassadors, recognized for their ability to best represent Pakistan's interests on the international stage, he added.
He stressed that the team’s focus would be on reaching out to international policymakers and shaping global perceptions.
"The team's primary goal is to ensure that Pakistan’s best representation is highlighted, and we aim to strengthen our diplomatic efforts," he added.
He pointed out that while India has a large team working on its diplomatic narrative, Pakistan’s strategy would be more targeted, focusing on building strong, clear, and concise diplomatic relationships.
Answering a question, he said that Pakistan's traditional allies, including Turkey, China, and Azerbaijan, would continue to support the nation in its diplomatic outreach. "Our longstanding relationships with these nations remain strong, and they will support us as we navigate these challenging times," he said.
