Diplomats Appreciate Sialkot Mega Projects

Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:52 PM

As many as 19 Junior Trainee Foreign Diplomats from 14 different countries on Monday interacted on matters of mutual interest with Sialkot business community during a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) -:As many as 19 Junior Trainee Foreign Diplomats from 14 different countries on Monday interacted on matters of mutual interest with Sialkot business community during a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik presided over the meeting.

Senior officials of Pakistan Foreign Service academy Islamabad led the delegation of the foreign diplomats.

The foreign diplomats appreciated Sialkot exporters for establishing several mega projects along with their own private airline on self help basis.The foreign diplomats were of the view that the Sialkot exporters set unique examples of self-help for others to follow.

On the occasion, President SCC, Muhammad Ashraf Malik highlighted the achievements, targets, future goals of Sialkot exporters as well as human development projects taken up by them.

" We are convinced that there is a huge scope for establishing joint ventures and business cooperation between business communities of respective countries and Sialkot based companies", he noted.

Later,the foreign junior diplomats Ms. Chouraihane Ali Solihi (Comoros), Mr. Marcos Marino Ndong Bindag (Equatorial Guinea), Mr. Francisco Bibang Nguema Esiang (Equatorial Guinea), Mr. Kevin Selassie Nyasembi (Ghana), Mrs. Oumou Conde (Guinea), Mrs. Aminata Bangoura (Guinea), Syed Mohammad Hosseini (Iran), Ms. Roberta Jane Rambeloaariso (Madgascar), Ms. Saeed Nuha Mariyam (Maldives), Mr. Illili Ag Hamada (Mali), Mr. Saidou Djigo Adboulaye (Mauritania), Ms. Tejaswinee Burumdoyal (Mauritius), Mr. Kaphle Raj Mahhab (Nepal), Mr. Gyanhari Gyanwali (Nepal), Mr. Zakariyah Oyindamola Tinubu (Nigeria), Ms. Adaeze Cukwufulumnanya Obi (Nigeria), Mr. Zaid Mohamed Ans Touiati (Tunisia) and Mr. Mohamed Amine Ameur (Tunisia) also visited the several leading industrial units in Sialkot.

They witnessed internationals standard craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans.

