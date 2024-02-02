Diplomats Briefed On IIOJK Situation
Ahead of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Friday briefed the Islamabad-based diplomats on the developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
He underscored the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the situation in IIOJK.
