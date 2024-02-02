Open Menu

Diplomats Briefed On IIOJK Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Diplomats briefed on IIOJK situation

Ahead of the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Friday briefed the Islamabad-based diplomats on the developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

He underscored the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the situation in IIOJK.

