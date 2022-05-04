Diplomats call on CM Sindh to exchange Eid Greetings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :The Counsel Generals of Bahrain and Turkey called on Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here to exchange Eid greetings with him.

The statement, released on Wednesday, said this.

Besides, senior officers including Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Mushtaq Mehr, Provincial Secretaries and party workers also visited Chief Minister and exchanged greetings with him.

Sher Khurma, sweets tea and coffee had been served to visiting guests to Chief Minister Sindh, it added.