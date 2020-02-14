UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diplomats Delegation From 24 Countries Visit Punjab University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:15 AM

Diplomats delegation from 24 countries visit Punjab University

A 32-member high-powered delegation of mid-career diplomats from 24 countries paid a visit to the Punjab University, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A 32-member high-powered delegation of mid-career diplomats from 24 countries paid a visit to the Punjab University, here on Thursday.

The mid-career diplomats belong to Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Central Africa, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kirghizstan, Maldives, South Africa, Mali, Mauritania, Maracas, Namibia, Nepal, Palestine, South Sudan, Salmon in Ireland, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Yemen and Zambia.

The diplomats called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar at Committee Room of Undergraduate block. Deans of various faculties, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegates, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the delegates were welcomed in the oldest university of the subcontinent which had produced three Nobel laureates.

He said, "We want to establish academic relations with the universities of friendly countries and PU is ready to extend full cooperation in this regard.

Since education has no boundaries, we must enhance our academic relations." He stressed the need to increase the number of exchange programs of students and teachers.

He said that PU was focusing on the research which could solve problems being faced by the country and society. He said, "The number of foreign students is increasing in PU and we waived off fee of the students facing war-like situation in their countries like Palestine, Iraq etc. The PU charges minimum fee from foreign students and we provide the best facilities to them."Several diplomats thanked the PU VC for waiving off fee, providing the best hostel accommodations and charging minimum fee from their citizens.

Later, the delegation visited Punjab University library and Department of Political Science.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Exchange Palestine Ukraine Education Punjab Sri Lanka Yemen Iraq Visit Mali Salmon Ireland Uzbekistan Ethiopia Bahrain Bulgaria Tajikistan South Africa Zambia Sudan Maldives Mauritania Namibia Nepal From Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

UK Prime Minister names minister to take over UN c ..

47 seconds ago

Livestock, fisheries have potential to attract inv ..

48 seconds ago

French Finance Minister Describes Strengthening Ec ..

51 seconds ago

US Does Not Seek Arms Race With Russia, China - ST ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.