(@FahadShabbir)

A 32-member high-powered delegation of mid-career diplomats from 24 countries paid a visit to the Punjab University, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A 32-member high-powered delegation of mid-career diplomats from 24 countries paid a visit to the Punjab University, here on Thursday.

The mid-career diplomats belong to Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Central Africa, Ethiopia, Iraq, Kirghizstan, Maldives, South Africa, Mali, Mauritania, Maracas, Namibia, Nepal, Palestine, South Sudan, Salmon in Ireland, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Yemen and Zambia.

The diplomats called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar at Committee Room of Undergraduate block. Deans of various faculties, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khuram and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the delegates, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the delegates were welcomed in the oldest university of the subcontinent which had produced three Nobel laureates.

He said, "We want to establish academic relations with the universities of friendly countries and PU is ready to extend full cooperation in this regard.

Since education has no boundaries, we must enhance our academic relations." He stressed the need to increase the number of exchange programs of students and teachers.

He said that PU was focusing on the research which could solve problems being faced by the country and society. He said, "The number of foreign students is increasing in PU and we waived off fee of the students facing war-like situation in their countries like Palestine, Iraq etc. The PU charges minimum fee from foreign students and we provide the best facilities to them."Several diplomats thanked the PU VC for waiving off fee, providing the best hostel accommodations and charging minimum fee from their citizens.

Later, the delegation visited Punjab University library and Department of Political Science.