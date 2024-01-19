Diplomats Engage To Normalise Pak-Iran Relations
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Pakistani and Iranian diplomats engaged Friday in a flurry of diplomatic activity to normalise relations of the two countries and de-escalate tension.
The signs of rapprochement became public when Iranian diplomat Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, in a post on X, told that "An hour ago, foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan had a very good phone conversation to return relations to a high level. I hope that with the help of my colleague Rahim Hayat we can set a new record in de-escalation for two brotherly and friendly countries in the Guinness World Records by returning the ambassadors to the capitals and mutual visits of the foreign ministers."
In another post on X, he said, "I believe that the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of our country is the end point on the waves of tension created between Iran and Pakistan. Leaders and high officials of both countries know that only terrorists and enemies of both countries benefit from the existing tension between the two neighbouring countries.
"Today, the main problem of the Islamic world is to stop the crimes of the Zionists in Gaza."
This was followed by a post of Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan for Afghanistan and West Asia Rahim Hayat Qureshi, who thanked Iranian diplomat Seyed Rasoul Mousavi and Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam and members of their team for the constructive efforts made for the early de-escalation between the two brotherly countries.
"We look forward to many high level engagements in the future," he hoped.
The Iranian ambassador reiterated in a statement that "Iran is fully committed to the territorial integrity of brotherly country of Pakistan. Threats like terrorism are common, also interests, and complementary economy provides a fertile ground to promote geo-economy, security and welfare in region."
