Diplomats, foreign delegates to visit LoC today: ISPR

DG ISPR Major General Iftikhar Babar will brief visiting delegation about the ceasefire violations from the Indian side.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) Diplomats and representatives of international organizations would visit the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir today to get briefing over Indian ceasefire violations, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The ISPR said (DG-ISPR) Major General Iftikhar Babar said foreign diplomats and defence attaches of different countries including , Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Palestine, Iran, Iraq, UK, Italy, Poland, European Union, Greece, Australia, Germany, France, Egypt, Switzerland, Libya, Afghanistan and other countries would visit LoC at the Pakistani side.

The visiting delegation would be briefed by Major General Iftikhar Babar about the ceasefire violations from the Indian side.

The delegation would take tour of the areas affected by continuous ceasefire violations also meet the victims of Indian firing.

India banned its foreign diplomats to visit the Line of Contol (Loc) and its military observer group has always been denied a tour to AJK.