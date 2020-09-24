UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diplomats, Foreign Delegates To Visit LoC Today: ISPR

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Diplomats, foreign delegates to visit LoC today: ISPR

DG ISPR Major General Iftikhar Babar will  brief visiting delegation about the ceasefire violations from the Indian side.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2020) Diplomats and representatives of international organizations would visit the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir today to get briefing over Indian ceasefire violations, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Thursday.

The ISPR said (DG-ISPR) Major General Iftikhar Babar said foreign diplomats and defence attaches of different countries including , Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Palestine, Iran, Iraq, UK, Italy, Poland, European Union, Greece, Australia, Germany, France, Egypt, Switzerland, Libya, Afghanistan and other countries would visit LoC at the Pakistani side.

The visiting delegation would be briefed by Major General Iftikhar Babar about the ceasefire violations from the Indian side.

The delegation would take tour of the areas affected by continuous ceasefire violations also meet the victims of Indian firing.

India banned its foreign diplomats to visit the Line of Contol (Loc) and its military observer group has always been denied a tour to AJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Afghanistan Australia Palestine Iran Turkey Egypt ISPR Iraq France European Union Visit Germany Azerbaijan Italy United Kingdom Poland South Africa Saudi Arabia Switzerland Libya Greece Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Anti-poverty SDGs by 2030: PM to virtually address ..

15 minutes ago

Sindh Education Minister pays surprise visits to e ..

2 minutes ago

Australian rescuers forced to euthanise some beach ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Lawmakers Call for Moving Donbas Talks F ..

2 minutes ago

Power pilferers booked in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Russia's Biotech Company Biocad Set to Produce COV ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.