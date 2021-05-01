Diplomats, friends and colleagues mourn death of Nadeem Hotiana

(@fidahassanain)

The 50 years old had served as press attachÃ© at Pakistan's embassy in the US and had settled along with his family in Fairfax, Virginia, after completion of his assignment at the embassy.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) The Diplomats, friends and colleagues have mourned the death of former Press Attaché Nadeem Hotiana at Pakistani Embassy in the US capital.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan's incumbent ambassador to the US Asad. A Khan shared the picture of former Attaché, and informed all his friends and colleagues about his sad demise.

The Ambassador wrote: " Shocked to learn that Nadeem Hotiana, a friend and colleague who served as Press Attaché at the Embassy, is no more. May Allah shower His blessings on his soul and grant sabr to his family. Aameen @PakinUSA,".

Former attaché at Pakistan’s embassy in US capital Nadeem Hotiana lost his battle against COVID-19.

The 50-year old official contracted COVID-19 two weeks ago and was shifted to hospital. Initially, he was reported to be recovering from the virus but his condition deteriorated over past couple of days and he breathed his last on Thursday night.

PPP parliamentary leader and former ambassador to the US Sherry Rehman also expressed grief over his sudden death due to Coronavirus.

She wrote: " Shocked and grieved to hear of Nadeem Hotiana’s sudden passing! He was the most dedicated press Attache for Pakistan in Washington DC, when I served as ambassador. His loyalty to Pakistan continued to inspire many. May Allah give his family the strength to bear such a loss. RIP,".

Hotiana was survived by wife, two sons, a daughter, friends and admirers to mourn his loss.

Hotiana had joined the Civil Service of Pakistan 20 years in 2001.