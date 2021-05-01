UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diplomats, Friends And Colleagues Mourn Death Of Nadeem Hotiana

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:13 PM

Diplomats, friends and colleagues mourn death of Nadeem Hotiana

The 50 years old had served as press attachÃ© at Pakistan's embassy in the US and had settled along with his family in Fairfax, Virginia, after completion of his assignment at the embassy.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2021) The Diplomats, friends and colleagues have mourned the death of former Press Attaché Nadeem Hotiana at Pakistani Embassy in the US capital.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan's incumbent ambassador to the US Asad. A Khan shared the picture of former Attaché, and informed all his friends and colleagues about his sad demise.

The Ambassador wrote: " Shocked to learn that Nadeem Hotiana, a friend and colleague who served as Press Attaché at the Embassy, is no more. May Allah shower His blessings on his soul and grant sabr to his family. Aameen @PakinUSA,".

Former attaché at Pakistan’s embassy in US capital Nadeem Hotiana lost his battle against COVID-19.

The 50-year old official contracted COVID-19 two weeks ago and was shifted to hospital. Initially, he was reported to be recovering from the virus but his condition deteriorated over past couple of days and he breathed his last on Thursday night.

PPP parliamentary leader and former ambassador to the US Sherry Rehman also expressed grief over his sudden death due to Coronavirus.

She wrote: " Shocked and grieved to hear of Nadeem Hotiana’s sudden passing! He was the most dedicated press Attache for Pakistan in Washington DC, when I served as ambassador. His loyalty to Pakistan continued to inspire many. May Allah give his family the strength to bear such a loss. RIP,".

Hotiana was survived by wife, two sons, a daughter, friends and admirers to mourn his loss.

He along with his family was living in Fairfax, Virginia after completion of his assignment at the embassy.

Hotiana had joined the Civil Service of Pakistan 20 years in 2001.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sherry Rehman Washington Twitter Wife Virginia May Family All From Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

46 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

54 minutes ago

Lin bids to make history in Women's World Champion ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea's export soars 41.1 pct in April

12 minutes ago

Portugal reopens border, eases virus measures

12 minutes ago

Sui gas facility to be provided in rural areas: MN ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.