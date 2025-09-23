Open Menu

Diplomats From Bangladesh Visit PITB To Discuss ICT Solutions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A delegation from Bangladesh comprising dignitaries and other senior officials on Tuesday visited Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to gain insight into the ICT interventions rolled out by Punjab government.

The Bangladeshi delegation, led by Ministry of Home Affairs Senior Secretary H.E. Nasimul Ghani, included High Commissioner Bangladesh H.E Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, Additional IG of Police Bangladesh Muhammad Rezaul Karim, Deputy Secretary Bangladesh Muhammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Deputy IG of Police Bangladesh Muhammad Zannatul Hassan and Consular (Press) Muhammad Tayub Ali.

PITB Senior Management including DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif gave an overview of PITB, followed by a comprehensive presentation on digital reforms in the Law & Order sector by ADG Syed Qasim Ifzal and PITB Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that according to the vision of the Punjab Government, PITB is striving to provide transparent, efficient and reliable services to the public through latest global technology. "The interest of foreign delegations visiting PITB is a proof of the success of our initiatives. We are always enthusiastic to share our experiences and technology with them to build an alliance of digital fraternity," he said.

On behalf of Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf, DG IT-Solutions Waqar Naeem Qureshi presented a shield to H.E. Nasimul Ghani.

The delegation lauded PITB for its outstanding performance in rolling out ICT interventions in various fields. The delegation was accompanied by National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Pakistan officials GM Safe City Brig. (Rtd) Shahid Manzoor, Dy General Manager DD Zuhair Uddin Farooqi and Project Manager DD Muhammad Sulman.

