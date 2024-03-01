Diplomats From Various Countries Appreciates Business Opportunities With Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Diplomats of Germany, China and Oman while crediting the performance of the caretaker government and security agencies for holding peaceful election, expressed hope that democracy will strengthen in Pakistan, the future of Pakistan is, however, in the hands of the youth
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Diplomats of Germany, China and Oman while crediting the performance of the caretaker government and security agencies for holding peaceful election, expressed hope that democracy will strengthen in Pakistan, the future of Pakistan is, however, in the hands of the youth.
They were talking to journalists at a dinner hosted by prominent businessman and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Cote d' Ivoire Fazal Karim Dadabhoy in honor of Dr. Rudiger Lotz, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany at Dadabhoy residence and was attended by former caretaker provincial information minister Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Iqbal Memon, Home Secretary, diplomats from Iran, Qatar, Thailand, Arif Suleiman, Dr. Mohammad Altamash, Kaleem Farooqi, Farooq Afzal, MPA Barrister Halar Wasan, famous anchor Rida Saifee, Urooj Malik, businessmen, industrialists and notables of the city.
The Consul General of Germany added that trade between Pakistan and Germany is strong and balance is in favor of Pakistan, however, it needs to be further improved. The volume of mutual trade is 4 billion Euros and will expand further.
Consul General of the people's Republic of China Yang Yundong said that China is a close friend of Pakistan. There will be no difference which political party is in power, he expressed his best wishes to the new government.
Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman Engineer Sami Abdullah Salim Al-Khajari said that there were many opportunities for trade between Pakistan and Oman. They can go to Oman and take advantage of the commercial benefits, while a private airline in Oman, Salam Air, has also started service from Pakistan.
