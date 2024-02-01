Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a meeting with Mongolia’s non-resident envoy to Pakistan, Ambassador Tuvshin Badral here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a meeting with Mongolia’s non-resident envoy to Pakistan, Ambassador Tuvshin Badral here on Thursday.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the deepening ties of Pakistan and Mongolia and agreed to further strengthen relations in trade, economic, and cultural domains. Ambassador Badral is in Islamabad to present his credentials to the President of Pakistan.