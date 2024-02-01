Open Menu

Diplomats Of Pakistan, Mongolia Agree To Enhance Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 11:22 PM

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a meeting with Mongolia’s non-resident envoy to Pakistan, Ambassador Tuvshin Badral here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a meeting with Mongolia’s non-resident envoy to Pakistan, Ambassador Tuvshin Badral here on Thursday.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the deepening ties of Pakistan and Mongolia and agreed to further strengthen relations in trade, economic, and cultural domains. Ambassador Badral is in Islamabad to present his credentials to the President of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad President Of Pakistan Mongolia Asia

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

11 minutes ago
 KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

15 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

11 minutes ago
 EUM unveils Innovation Centre

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

14 minutes ago
 Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in L ..

Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..

14 minutes ago
 Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

11 minutes ago
President asks chambers to support women entrepren ..

President asks chambers to support women entrepreneurs in availing low interest ..

18 minutes ago
 Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare se ..

Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai

11 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for elections

Meeting reviews arrangements for elections

11 minutes ago
 Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplic ..

Terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh with accomplice killed in D.I Khan: ISPR

11 minutes ago
 Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bi ..

Education Minister call for enhancing Pak-Qatar bilateral ties

11 minutes ago
 SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2

SU to express solidarity with Kashmiris on Feb 2

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan