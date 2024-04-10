Open Menu

Diplomats Of Various Countries Call On Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM

Diplomats of various countries call on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday met the diplomats of different countries, city dignitaries and well-known business leaders at the Governor's House and shared Eid greetings with them.

Consul Generals of Oman, Iran, Turkiye, China and, Russia were also among the guests.

The guests who came for the meeting were served with kachori, cake and the traditional sweet dish “Sher Khurmah.

The guests also expressed good wishes for the Governor .

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Business Iran Russia China Oman

Recent Stories

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

13 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

22 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

22 hours ago
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

22 hours ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

22 hours ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

22 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

22 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

23 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan