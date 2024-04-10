Diplomats Of Various Countries Call On Sindh Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday met the diplomats of different countries, city dignitaries and well-known business leaders at the Governor's House and shared Eid greetings with them.
Consul Generals of Oman, Iran, Turkiye, China and, Russia were also among the guests.
The guests who came for the meeting were served with kachori, cake and the traditional sweet dish “Sher Khurmah.
The guests also expressed good wishes for the Governor .
