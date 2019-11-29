UrduPoint.com
Diplomats Play Key Role In Strengthening Bilateral Relations Among Countries: Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that diplomats played a key role in promoting international relations and strengthening bilateral relations.

Exchange of diplomatic delegations provide best opportunities to get to know each other's culture, customs, political and social situations, tourism and other information.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of foreign diplomats belonging to 14 friendly countries of the 27th Junior Diplomatic Course in Foreign Service academy Islamabad, at the Governor House, said a statement.

The Governor Sindh said that Pakistan wanted to increase economic cooperation with other countries including the regional countries. Pakistan had sacrificed nearly 70,000 lives for global peace and suffered losses of billions of Dollars.

Imran Ismail said that over 150 days had elapsed since India had stripped status of Kashmir, the issue needed to be resolved in a fair, neutral and timely manner.

He said that Karachi was the economic hub of the country and there were huge opportunities for foreign investment while Gwadar city would also be important for investment in the international trade markets after the completion of CPEC.

The Governor said that the present government was providing foreign investors with easy travel facilities as well as other incentives, which would boost Pakistan's foreign exchange.

Later, the delegation of foreign diplomats also visited the rooms used by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the Governor House.

