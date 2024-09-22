Open Menu

Diplomats Unhurt In Blast Near Mallam Jabba: FO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Diplomats unhurt in blast near Mallam Jabba: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Sunday confirmed that the diplomats traveling with the convoy that was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Mallam Jabba, Swat remained unhurt and have safely returned to Islamabad.

In a press release, the spokesperson said that a police convoy escorting a group of diplomats near Malam Jabba, Swat, was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) today, resulting in the martyrdom of one policeman and injuries to three others.

The group of diplomats was traveling to Islamabad after their trip to Malam Jabba and Swat.

“Our sympathies are with the families of the Shaheed policeman and three injured in the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“We honour our law enforcement authorities that remain steadfast in the face of terrorists. Such acts will not deter Pakistan from its commitment towards the fight against terrorism,” the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Islamabad Foreign Office Police Martyrs Shaheed Swat Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

12 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan