Diplomats unhurt in blast near Mallam Jabba: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Sunday confirmed that the diplomats traveling with the convoy that was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) near Mallam Jabba, Swat remained unhurt and have safely returned to Islamabad.

In a press release, the spokesperson said that a police convoy escorting a group of diplomats near Malam Jabba, Swat, was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) today, resulting in the martyrdom of one policeman and injuries to three others.

The group of diplomats was traveling to Islamabad after their trip to Malam Jabba and Swat.

“Our sympathies are with the families of the Shaheed policeman and three injured in the incident,” the spokesperson said.

“We honour our law enforcement authorities that remain steadfast in the face of terrorists. Such acts will not deter Pakistan from its commitment towards the fight against terrorism,” the spokesperson added.