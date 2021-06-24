UrduPoint.com
Diplomats Visit CPC Museum With Chinese Foreign Minister

Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Diplomats visit CPC museum with Chinese foreign minister

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) --:More than 100 foreign diplomats visited the exhibition of the Communist Party of China's (CPC) history in the Museum of the CPC at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

In his welcome address before the visit, Wang said the exhibition shows the extraordinary journey of the CPC in the past 100 years, and displays the historical, theoretical and social logic of China's development in a century.

The CPC is a political party that strives for the cause of human progress, Wang said, adding that China will work consistently with all countries in the world to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind at a new historical starting point.

