Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations

Consul Generals of Italy, Qatar, Turkiye, Japan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Iran, Germany, Thailand, and the UAE visited Governor House Sindh. Accompanied by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, the dignitaries reviewed the preparations for the historic cultural stage being set up for "Muhajir Culture Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Consul Generals of Italy, Qatar, Turkiye, Japan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Iran, Germany, Thailand, and the UAE visited Governor House Sindh. Accompanied by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, the dignitaries reviewed the preparations for the historic cultural stage being set up for "Muhajir Culture Day".

During the visit, organizers briefed the Consul Generals about the arrangements and the significance of the event. The Consul Generals appreciated the efforts, noting that the historic cultural stage and special arrangements for participants were commendable.

Governor Sindh stated, "On December 24, the Muhajir community celebrating its cultural day with great enthusiasm and festivity."