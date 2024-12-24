Diplomats Visits Governor House To Review Muhajir Culture Day Preparations
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Consul Generals of Italy, Qatar, Turkiye, Japan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Iran, Germany, Thailand, and the UAE visited Governor House Sindh. Accompanied by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, the dignitaries reviewed the preparations for the historic cultural stage being set up for "Muhajir Culture Day"
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Consul Generals of Italy, Qatar, Turkiye, Japan, Kuwait, Indonesia, Iran, Germany, Thailand, and the UAE visited Governor House Sindh. Accompanied by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, the dignitaries reviewed the preparations for the historic cultural stage being set up for "Muhajir Culture Day".
During the visit, organizers briefed the Consul Generals about the arrangements and the significance of the event. The Consul Generals appreciated the efforts, noting that the historic cultural stage and special arrangements for participants were commendable.
Governor Sindh stated, "On December 24, the Muhajir community celebrating its cultural day with great enthusiasm and festivity."
Recent Stories
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally
AJK President, PM pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam on 148th birthday
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway
El Salvador Congress votes to end ban on metal mining
Snooker club to be established near Jhall Chowk: DC
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations
Football: South African Premiership table
No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam
CCP leads discussion on enhancing competition in Power Sector
One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehman Peshawari held at NPLD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Governor participates Mohajir Culture Day motorcycle rally3 minutes ago
-
03 killed in road accident near Hakla Interchange Motorway1 minute ago
-
Dr. Rubaba pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary1 minute ago
-
Diplomats visits Governor House to review Muhajir Culture Day preparations1 minute ago
-
No pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Rana Sanaullah1 minute ago
-
Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam1 minute ago
-
One-day Int'l conference to commemorate Abdur Rehman Peshawari held at NPLD54 seconds ago
-
KP govt implements comprehensive plan to secure Parachinar road56 seconds ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail congratulates Christian community on Christmas59 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christmas1 hour ago
-
Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing health, security issues1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equality on Christmas1 hour ago